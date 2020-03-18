Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.02

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 10609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIB. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 522.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.