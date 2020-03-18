Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.51

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 21994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $56,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,278,000 after buying an additional 140,252 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 99,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

