LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.09

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 176569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTM shares. Itau BBA Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,480,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 869,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

