Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.51

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 11613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corecivic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Corecivic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 80.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 607,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corecivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

