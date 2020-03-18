MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.78

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 2124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

The company has a market cap of $731.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,936.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.