Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.84

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 24661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

