Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.