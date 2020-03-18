Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $35,000 in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 1,686.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,982 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FIBR opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a 1-year low of $96.50 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.64.

