Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Team during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Team by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Team by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Team by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 61,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Team by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period.

TISI stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Team had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $287.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

