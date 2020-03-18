Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Team during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Team by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Team by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Team by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 61,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Team by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period.

TISI stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Team had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $287.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Team Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Team (NYSE:TISI)

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $35,000 in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $35,000 in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Team, Inc.
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Team, Inc.
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Radian Group Inc
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Radian Group Inc
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Brunswick Co.
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Brunswick Co.
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $37,000 in TEGNA Inc.
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $37,000 in TEGNA Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report