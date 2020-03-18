Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

