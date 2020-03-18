Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $37,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGNA. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

