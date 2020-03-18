Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.70 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 999,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 477,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,585,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,245,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

