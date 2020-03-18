ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,155,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 137,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

