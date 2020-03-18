TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 575.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.