ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after buying an additional 488,205 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,752,000 after buying an additional 432,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,775,000 after buying an additional 260,734 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $9,729,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 181,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

