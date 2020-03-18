Citigroup Inc. Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,906,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 799,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 112,130 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of MMSI opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,905.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.