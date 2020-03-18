Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PDC Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 233.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. PDC Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.