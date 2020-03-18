Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

HB Fuller stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.