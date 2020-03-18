Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,539 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Preferred Bank worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 230,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,472 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 42,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 205.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.28. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

