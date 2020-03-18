Citigroup Inc. Acquires 21,789 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kelly Services worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KELYA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kelly Services by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kelly Services by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

