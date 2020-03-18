Marc A. Beilinson Acquires 800 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc A. Beilinson purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $17,928.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,598,000 after purchasing an additional 267,076 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Athene by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,206,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Athene by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Athene by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 71,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $74,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

