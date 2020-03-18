Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 6,866,700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,667 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Everi worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Everi by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Everi by 141.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Everi by 50.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Everi by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE EVRI opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $246.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lucchese purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.