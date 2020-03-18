Citigroup Inc. Has $998,000 Position in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ternium by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 200,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 143,992 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ternium by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 266,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ternium by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of TX opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Ternium SA has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

