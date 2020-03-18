Brokerages Set Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $138.40

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.40.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.92. Middleby has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Middleby will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 545 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,953.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.97 per share, with a total value of $96,101.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,467.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,115 shares of company stock valued at $197,166 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Middleby by 39.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Middleby by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 25.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after buying an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Middleby by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.