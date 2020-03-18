United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.36.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth $4,027,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth $93,549,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

