Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APLE opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.86. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

