Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes $382,000 Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,306 shares of company stock worth $1,714,770 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

