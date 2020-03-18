Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 37,089 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,089 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 14,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Several research firms have commented on HP. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.