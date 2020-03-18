Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 125,742 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,078,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.