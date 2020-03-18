Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $514,000 Investment in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Dixon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,698 shares of company stock worth $432,754. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.