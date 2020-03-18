35,600 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,128,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,470,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of BDN opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.