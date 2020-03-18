Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 158,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

