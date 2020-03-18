Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,381,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1,063.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 380,815 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,800,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,614,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 2,345.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 333,313 shares during the period.

NYSE:QTS opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $63.84.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 66.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

