Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 200 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,839,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PSB opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSB. KeyCorp lowered PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.