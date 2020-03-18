Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 23,800 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,067 shares of company stock worth $94,751. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

