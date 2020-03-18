Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 331,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

NYSE:PEB opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.79%.

PEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

