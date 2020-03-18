Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $835,000 Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 322,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,154 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

