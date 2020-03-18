Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 20,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,113,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 826,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after buying an additional 60,056 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at $365,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $72.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

