First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.02.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,059.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

