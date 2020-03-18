Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.14 and a 200 day moving average of $268.93. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,059.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.02.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

