55,950 Shares in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,998,000 after buying an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,824,000 after buying an additional 267,962 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,359,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,501,000 after buying an additional 106,675 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 494,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 195,985 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 443,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of ACIW opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

