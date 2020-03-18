Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000.

A number of analysts have commented on JACK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $667.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,203 shares of company stock worth $2,638,291. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

