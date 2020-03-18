Brokerages Set Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Target Price at $109.09

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

PII opened at $54.58 on Friday. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Analyst Recommendations for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Polaris Industries Inc. Target Price at $109.09
Brokerages Set Polaris Industries Inc. Target Price at $109.09
Fidelity National Financial Inc Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.
Fidelity National Financial Inc Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc
Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.
Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Argo Group
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Argo Group
Barclays PLC Sells 44,295 Shares of Shotspotter Inc
Barclays PLC Sells 44,295 Shares of Shotspotter Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report