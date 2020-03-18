Brokerages Set Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Target Price at $109.09

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

PII opened at $54.58 on Friday. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

