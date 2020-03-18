Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNF opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

