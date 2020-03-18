Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. FMR LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,095,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,658,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after acquiring an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AWK opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

