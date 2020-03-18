Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Susan M. Byrne purchased 4,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,443,386.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Susan M. Byrne bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $27,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,209.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHG opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $37.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

