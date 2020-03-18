Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 5,280.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000.

Get Argo Group alerts:

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $78.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.31.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss purchased 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.