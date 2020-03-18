Barclays PLC Sells 44,295 Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shotspotter were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Shotspotter by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shotspotter during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Shotspotter by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shotspotter has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of SSTI opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Shotspotter Inc has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Shotspotter’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $38,885.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

