Bank of Montreal Can Sells 37,969 Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sogou were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Sogou by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,253,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 545,609 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Sogou by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of Sogou stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. Sogou Inc has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sogou had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sogou Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.