Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,540 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $3,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. Livongo Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

